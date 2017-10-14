To Tell The Truth …Remembering Dock Fielder Jr., ‘There is none perfect, no not one’ (Hop’s Column Oct. 11)

In the month of October 2011, we lost a giant of a man, Dock Fielder Jr. Dock was a man whose sense of commitment to Black progress is truly missed in our community, now more than ever. I state that fact with no fear of contradiction, because currently none exists, a complete void of Black political leadership. Those of us who were around during Dock’s era of leadership often had various views of Dock. Those persons with degrees often looked upon him as an uneducated politician and generally uninformed, others viewed him as a tough guy who was a loan shark, but it is my conviction that most persons did not really know Dock.

Dock and I met in the early 1940s as we played football together on Bedford Avenue at Ammons Field. Over the years we did not see each other that often. He moved to East Liberty (Larimer section) and became active in the Democratic Party. After graduating from Fifth Avenue High School I eventually went to the Army, got married, fathered three loving daughters, and I became involved in politics. I joined the ranks of the Republican Party and remained active from 1954 to the 1970s.

We moved to East Liberty where Dock and I reunited and formed a relationship that I became his left-hand man, and Tommy Martinelli was his right-hand man. Yes, we were absolutely friends until his death six years ago. Over the years I observed the growth of Dock Fielder and witnessed firsthand on many occasions as he would challenge the Governor, county commissioner and the mayor for the betterment of Black persons.

