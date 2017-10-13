Lifestyles Report …The message (Debbie’s Column Oct. 11)

How many people have become frustrated with Messenger? From what I am seeing on Facebook I would say there are quite a few. For some odd reason people have started putting messages on messenger asking people to copy and pass them on to their friends. Recently I have received videos and pictures that I have no interest in. My question is, why don’t you just post them on Facebook? Why “inbox” me with this junk? I just put a notice on my Facebook page that I will block anyone who sends me an inbox requesting that I copy and send it to someone else instructing me to “make it go viral.” You make it viral. Your agenda is not my agenda.

A few of my friends have turned off Messenger entirely. I don’t intend to do that. I like being able to send someone a message and quickly get a reply pretty much like a text.

For those of you who do not know what I am talking about, here is a little history on Messenger. Facebook Messenger is an instant messaging service and software application. Originally developed as Facebook Chat in 2008, the company revamped its messaging service in 2010, and subsequently released standalone iOS and Android apps in August 2011. Over the years, Facebook has released new apps on a variety of different operating systems, launched a dedicated website interface, and separated the messaging functionality from the main Facebook app, requiring users to use the web interface or download one of the standalone apps. In most cases when you become Facebook friends with someone you also connect with them on Messenger. With that in mind, if you want to block someone from Messenger it appears you have to block them on Facebook also and that is just fine by me.

