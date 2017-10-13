HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Rihanna’s Dress Cool Or A Coffee Filter?

Rihanna served casual glam on Instagram, stepping out in a voluminous blue tiered Molly Goddard dress from the Fall 2017 RTW collection.
Stunting with some sunglasses, the most noticeable part of her look was the all white sneakers she was wearing with the avant garde ensemble.
She wore a top knot and a raisin colored lipstick and gold watch.
Rihanna styled it differently than the model, presenting it with an of the shoulder look.
Are you feeling this casual glam? Take our poll below and let us know if this look is HAUTE or NAUGHT.
5 photos Launch gallery
1. RIHANNASource:Instagram 1 of 5
2. RIHANNA AT DIOR DURING PFWSource:Getty 2 of 5
3. RIHANNA AT DIOR DURING PFWSource:Getty 3 of 5
4. RIHANNASource:Getty 4 of 5
5. YSL BOOTSSource:Instagram 5 of 5
