GET THE LOOK: Kelly Rowland Is A Blue Velvet Wonder

Talk about crushed to perfection! Kelly Rowland recently shared a fashionable pic of herself on Instagram wearing a beautiful dark blue pantsuit by Ronny Kobo in crushed velvet material.
The pantsuit has a belt to show accentuate ones waistline and has a stunning wide-leg appeal that leaves room for stilettos or stylish boots.
A pantsuit in this deep blue hue is a perfect Fall look that you can get for yourself. Check out this two-piece set from Bloomingdales for $238. You can match it with a cute tank top underneath.
You can also get the sexy wide-leg with heels appeal from Sonya Bee, with these velvet pants for $45. Get super creative by getting a printed top to wear with them or just pair up with a matching top or jacket. For our plus size beauties, we’ve got you covered with this selected number from ASOS for $70. The suit is also beautiful in burgundy, which is also another great Fall color.
What’s your take on Kelly’s crushed velvet look? Let us know if you end up making it your next mesmerizing look!
