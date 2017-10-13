Could casino dealer training result in more jobs?

Card dealers and croupiers are among the best paid employees at any casino, and Community College of Allegheny County has teamed up with Rivers Casino to offer a six-week training course that will enable interested Pittsburghers to get some of those jobs.

“For those who enjoy a high-energy work environment, the casino industry is a great place to further your career,” said Craig Clark, general manager at Rivers Casino. “Our table dealers are sharp, passionate and fun people who thrive in a social atmosphere and we provide them with the tools necessary to excel.”

“Through the college’s partnership with Rivers Casino, CCAC is able to provide career training that directly aligns with this region’s workforce needs.”

The college held an open house Wednesday, Oct. 11 to showcase the program and the opportunities. There were two sessions; from noon to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in a special casino training space the college has created in room L112 in the campus library.

Those who attended were able to meet with casino dealers and ask about the work, and with Rivers human resources professionals who can discuss everything from salaries, tips and medical benefits to free parking, paid breaks, vacations and 401Ks.

Additionally, Rivers Casino team members with an average of 30 or more hours per week are able to participate in the company’s medical plan, a dental plan with 100 percent preventative coverage, vision coverage and other great benefits. Full-time team members are also eligible for discounted health club pricing and tuition reimbursement up to $5,000 after the first year.

