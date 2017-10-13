Beyoncé Bares Her Post Baby Belly In An Off The Shoulder Crop Top

Baddie Bey is in full effect as the singer has been giving us LEWKS for Instagram and we are not worthy. The 36-year-old mom of three showed off her latest ensemble pairing a $436.00 Ellery off the shoulder crop top with a $395.00 high waisted Chiara Boni Le Petite Robe jersey stretch flare pants.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:05am PDT

She added a $170.00 Acler lace corset belt that left a little of her belly peeking through when paired with the crop top. She completed the ensemble with a $1500.00 Chloe Nile Bracelet bag.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:10am PDT

She posted a video showing off the look up close and in motion and we can’t stop watching! So good.

We love seeing how confident Beyoncé is in a world that often tries to shame post-baby bodies. She looks great!

DON’T MISS:

This Powerful Video Proves Why Beyoncé’s ‘Freedom’ Is The Perfect Anthem For The International Day Of The Girl

Beyoncé Wears A Short Shift Dress For Date Night With Jay-Z

GET THE LOOK: This Bodysuit Beyoncé Wore Is Actually Really Affordable