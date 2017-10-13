Lifestyle
Beyoncé Bares Her Post Baby Belly In An Off The Shoulder Crop Top


Hello Beautiful Staff
Baddie Bey is in full effect as the singer has been giving us LEWKS for Instagram and we are not worthy. The 36-year-old mom of three showed off her latest ensemble pairing a $436.00 Ellery off the shoulder crop top with a $395.00 high waisted Chiara Boni Le Petite Robe jersey stretch flare pants.

She added a $170.00 Acler lace corset belt that left a little of her belly peeking through when paired with the crop top. She completed the ensemble with a $1500.00 Chloe Nile Bracelet bag.

She posted a video showing off the look up close and in motion and we can’t stop watching! So good.

We love seeing how confident Beyoncé is in a world that often tries to shame post-baby bodies. She looks great!

