An evening with the legendary Josh White Jr.


Courier Newsroom
JOSH WHITE JR., right, with Zanetta Wingfield on vocals, and Calvin Stemley on the saxophone during the Sept. 28 performance at Hotel Indigo, East Liberty. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

 

JOSH WHITE JR., the legendary Blues/Folk musician, performing at Hotel Indigo, Sept. 28.

 

JOE KENNEDY, EMCEE

 

ZANETTA WINGFIELD

 

