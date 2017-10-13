5 Things To Know About Nuyorican Rapper Who Confronted Racist L Train Rider

New Yorkers all over took a minute to praise the viral video of L train riders bucking up on a racist white dude.

The video shows a drunken White man, identified as Paul Lawson, repeatedly calling a group of Black teens the n-word as he clutched a Lime-a-Rita in hand. Several riders of all racial backgrounds turned up to boot the man off the train, one even throwing her soup in his face as he was being thrown off.

The soup-flinger at large turned out to be none other than rapper Princess Nokia. The performer, whose legal name is Destiny Fasqueri, tweeted from her account that she was in fact the one who threw the soup at the passenger.

“Although painful and humiliating we stood together and kicked this disgusting racist off the train so we could ride in peace away from him,” she tweeted. “And yes I threw hot soup in this mans face and kicked him off the train, and kicked [him] in the face. Any other racists wanna try us again?”

If this is the first time you’re hearing about Princess Nokia, it certainly won’t be the last. Here are five things you should know about her.

SHE’S A NATIVE NEW YORKER

This Nuyorican princess is not shy about repping her set. A Spanish Harlem native makes sure to rep the 10029 wherever and whenever she can, from her song lyrics to this lit 360 Tour of East Harlem she did as she freestyled bars from her album.

SHE’S KNOWN FOR THROWING DOWN WHITE SUPREMACY

At a concert she did at UK’s prestigious Cambridge University, she poured a drink and punched a white male student in attendance who she claimed was being disrespectful towards her. “That’s what you do when a white boy disrespects you,” she yelled before storming off stage.

SHE EMBRACES HER AFRO-LATINA ROOTS

The Afro-Puerto Rican refers to herself as a “Brown Afro-indigenous woman.” She has also confronted people who tell her she can’t claim her Blackness because as a light-skinned woman, she lives with privilege. “Yes, I’m mixed-race,” she told The Village Voice. “There’s girls who look like me and glorify being exotic. I have a responsibility to my Blackness.”

SHE RECENTLY RELEASED HER THIRD ALBUM, 1992 DELUXE

On September 12, 2017, self-described “Wavy Spice” released her album 1992 Deluxe, an extended version of her nine-track 2016 mixtape, 1992. The project was her first strictly-rap album to pay homage to New York’s hip-hop greatness.

SHE’S ALREADY COLLABED WITH YOUR FAVORITE CLOTHING BRANDS

She’s modeled for Calvin Klein, the soundtrack of choice for Alexander Wang‘s runway in 2016 and collaborated with Champion through Urban Outfitters earlier this year.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, The Village Voice, Teen Vogue

SEE ALSO:

Racist Road Rage Against Black Drivers Seems To Be On The Rise

Morgan State Student Documentary Explores Racist National Anthem Lyrics