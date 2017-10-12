Supreme’s Streetwear and Skating Brand Is Now Valued At One Billion Dollars

New York based clothing brand Supreme is on a new level. The in demand exclusive company just sold 50 percent of its stake to the Carlyle Group, the global investment firm worth nearly $200 billion dollars. Things just got real glitzy for Supreme.

Supreme/Jordan® Available in-store NY, LA, London and online tomorrow Thursday, October 22nd. Available in Japan on October 23rd. A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on Oct 21, 2015 at 10:01am PDT

Starting off as a skateboarding brand with an urban appeal, Supreme has taken serious strides over the years becoming a staple name in fashion. Some of your faves, including Drake, Kanye and Pharrell are known for rocking the urban-fancy brand. They’ve also been rumored to partner with some of the legendary game players in the fashion industry and now they’re value has sky rocketed to $1 billion. Not bad at all!

Supreme Fall/Winter 2016 A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on Aug 16, 2016 at 11:03am PDT

Even though the company’s actual value remains unknown, they’re projected earning for the year are headed toward $100 million as they remain one of the most exclusive brands around. With the recent investment of the Carlyle Group, it will be interesting to see where all that money will go, considering Supreme has a handful of stores around the globe and thrives on exclusive availability of their products.

Supreme®/Vans® Motion Logo Era A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on Feb 29, 2016 at 7:03am PST

Will the new investment mean Supreme’s products will be one step closer to your favorite store? Only time will tell.

DON’T MISS:

Could It Be?? Fashion Faves Supreme and Louis Vuitton May Be Hooking Up

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: 10-Year-Old Mikaila Ulmer Got A Sweet $60 K Investment From ‘Shark Tank’

On K-Mart Rebranding Plus Sizes To ‘Fabulously Sized’ And The Lie Of Fashion Inclusivity