Steelers bromance gone bad

Ben Roethlisber throws five interceptions in lopsided loss to Jaguars—Now the undefeated KC Chiefs want a shot at the Steelers on Oct. 15

Last Sunday, Oct. 8, the Jacksonville Jaguars splattered the Pittsburgh Steelers in general and, more specifically, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, all over Heinz Field by the untidy score of 30-9. However, the week before, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown echoed “Charlie Brown” with a few wah wah wah’s because he didn’t get enough “attention” in the Steelers’ 26-9 victory over the Ravens.

Why wasn’t Brown throwing a tantrum on the sidelines a few days ago when his partner-in-crime Big Ben unceremoniously tossed not 1, not 2 but 5 interceptions to the Jaguars, 2 of which were pick-sixes? Well, I suspect Brown wasn’t all that upset because he got his, period. Brown was targeted 19 times and caught 10 passes for 157 yards. Roethlisberger attempted 55 passes, completed 33 of them for 312 yards. Do the math, class. Brown received over half the pass completions and was the target of 19 of the 55 passes attempted by “Big” Ben. Also, out of the approximately 50 percent of the balls targeted for him, Brown experienced some sort of over-and under double coverage and on some plays maybe even triple coverage.

When it was brought to Big Ben’s attention that there were some “unusual” things that happened on some of those interceptions, he replied sort of nonchalantly: “Yep, that’s the way the ball bounces sometimes. You play this game long enough, you are going to get those games.”

Huh, get those games? What games?

