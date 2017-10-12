Slaying At 92: Cicely Tyson Covers Elle Magazine’s ‘Women In Hollywood’ Issue

Elle Magazine‘s ‘Women In Hollywood’ issue will be on stands October 17th, however, they have already started to release their covers via their Instagram page. While they had consistent cover models, like Jennifer Lawrence, it was nice to see them refresh and pay homage to other actresses in their careers. The one cover that stood out the most (and the only one in Black and white) is 92-year-old Cicely Tyson.

Cicely shares the importance of learning your craft and not just relying on your beauty, “When all else fails, you will land on that, and that alone.” The Harlem born actress, who has been cast in movies and films since 1951 and was nominated for the Academy and Golden Globe Award for Best Actress as Rebecca Morgan in Sounder (1972), still has a thriving career over 65 years later.

Whether she is playing roles in the ever popular Shonda Rhimes produced, How To Get Away With Murder or in Netflix’s series, House Of Cards, she knows about staying power.

The timeless beauty wore a denim shirt by Calvin Klein and printed pants by Black Designer, B. Michael of B. Michael America. Her earrings are by Agmes Jewelry.

Kudos to this living legend. Head on over to Elle’s Instagram page for all the covers.

