Racist Road Rage Against Black Drivers Seems To Be On The Rise

Two incidents this week nearly mirrored one another.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
A Black, teenage member of the U.S. military in uniform was called a nigger by a White motorist during an extreme instance of road rage in Florida on Tuesday – and she documented it on Facebook for everyone to see.

Geminia Aimable, a 19-year-old private in the Army National Guard of the United States, was driving when “a man cut me off. Just to then later FOLLOW me,” she wrote in a Facebook post that has since gone viral with more than 9,200 shares and nearly 6,000 comments.

She wrote that she couldn’t get him to stop following, and when they got to a stop light, the man got out and “Told me to never forget that I am nothing but a nigger and that us niggers do not deserve to serve this very country and to take off my uniform and to kill myself.”

While statistics about racist road rage incidents are not officially documented, the disturbing trend seems to be gaining momentum, something that may have to do with the divisive election of President Donald Trump and the subsequent rise of the White nationalist movement.

The experience described by Aimable nearly matched another in North Carolina, where a Black woman was reportedly cut off by a White male driver this week. When Tiffany Sterling honked, the male driver pulled next to her and opened his door, she told Fox 46 Charlotte.

“He was making racial slurs and sexual gestures. It seemed like he was trying to insult me every way he could,” said Sterling, who pulled out her phone to document the confrontation.

“Take my picture, b*tch, I don’t care!” the man screamed. “I had the green light… little n*gger c*nt.”

Sterling continued: “I could have ignored him but I’m glad I got the footage.”

Several other noteworthy instances of racist road rage have taken place in the recent, as shown below.

