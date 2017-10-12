Jemele Hill Suspended From ESPN For Tweets

Jemele Hill, co-host of ESPN’s Sportscenter and chronic denouncer of Donald Trump on Twitter has been suspended for two weeks.

The anchor once deemed President Trump “a white supremacist who has surrounded himself with other white supremacists.” According toTMZ the suspension comes after her Twitter reaction to Jerry Jones stating that any Cowboy player who “disrespects the flag will not play for his team.”

“If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers. Don’t place the burden squarely on the players,” read one of the tweets.

ESPN offered a statement about the suspension on Twitter: “She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision.”

ESPN's Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/JkVoBVz7lv — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 9, 2017

Hill has yet to publicly respond to her suspension. This story is developing.

SOURCE: TMZ

Ready To Buy A Home? Get On Your Grind Now

6 Black-Owned Bed & Breakfasts That Feel Like Home