Issa Rae’s Ad Week Cover Will Have You In The Clouds

Insecure‘s Issa Rae is everywhere these days. Ever since the HBO show blew up in 2016, she’s gained the attention of Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and legendary filmmakers everywhere. Most recently, she landed on the cover of Ad Week magazine, giving fans another reason to love her even more.

Thank you, @AdWeek! 💄: @joannasimkin 💆🏾: @lovingyourhair 👗: @jasonrembert 📸: @chrisloupos A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae) on Oct 8, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

The cover is sky blue perfection as Issa wears a fitted turtle neck and has her natural curls pulled up in a stylish ponytail with braids. The beloved actress shared a lot about her recent accomplishments, including her desire to to have a political impact someday. “I want to be able to create movies. I want a television channel. I want a studio. I want various media arms. I want to have political influence,” she says. “I want to do so many different things. I want to figure out how and the best way to use my voice.”

The beautiful #issarae @issarae 🌀🌀🌀😘😍 A post shared by Naturally United Curls ™ (@naturallyunitedcurls) on Oct 8, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Issa has come a long way from her “Awkward Black Girl” days and continues to resonate with young women everywhere. From her media influence to her wardrobe selections. Check out this too-cute floral top with a white tank top she wore during the photo shoot.

Cover Girl ish #booked #issarae #covergirl #modelbehavior #insecure #hbo #bgm A post shared by @benoted on Oct 8, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

The bright colors only brought out Issa’s beauty even more, from the bright pink lipstick to the floral presence, she’s definitely making a statement when it comes to diversity in the world of beauty. In the interview, Issa discussed her recent announcement as the latest ambassador for Cover Girl – something she thought would never happen. “To be a CoverGirl is something I never thought possible,” she explained. “Only in my adult life have I learned to be comfortable in my skin, so if I, as an ‘awkward black girl,’ can become [a CoverGirl], it sends the message that anyone who is feeling insecure in their own skin can and should be celebrated as well.”

Check out more of what Issa had to say here. Let us know what you think!

