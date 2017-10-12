Coaching, offense, defense— Steelers have problems everywhere

After a 3-2 start that includes terrible losses to the Bears and the Jaguars, it’s apparent the Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of problems and few solutions.

As the team prepares for their upcoming game in Kansas City on Sunday, Oct. 15, coach Mike Tomlin better look around and figure out the solutions. Then again, he’s one of the problems…

Thus, let me play head coach and provide the solutions for him.

Problem 1: Coaching

The coaching has been awful. Tomlin’s clock management, use of challenges and most of all inability to motivate the team for games they should win has been horrific. Couple that with Todd Haley calling bad games, including throwing 55 times against a team in Jacksonville that is great against the pass and running Le’Veon Bell 15 times against that same team that’s dead last against the run…Defensive Coordinator Keith Butler not prepping his team for the obvious, such as preparing for teams with bad quarterbacks by stacking the box and forcing them to throw the ball (see the Chicago and Jacksonville games).

Solution: Tomlin should hold his teams accountable for poor play and not allow them to assume they are going to win anything. He needs a clock coach and a challenge coach because he can’t handle those duties. Haley must scale back his desire to throw and study the opponent and Butler must realize he doesn’t have the Steel Curtain and set his defense based on the players he has, not the players he wishes he had.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: