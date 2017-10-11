WATCH: Rep. Al Green Introduces Articles Of Impeachment, But Fails To Force House Vote

As questions abound about Donald Trump‘s fitness for office, rankling even Republican leaders, Democratic Texas Rep. Al Green on Wednesday took to the House floor to file Articles of Impeachment.

Green noted that Trump has ignited global controversies, “incited bigotry” against people of color, including African-American NFL players, and insulted transgender soldiers and Puerto Ricans recovering from a natural disaster.

“[Trump] has undermined the integrity of his office, has brought disrepute onto the presidency, has betrayed his trust as president to the manifest injury of the people of the United States of America and as a result is unfit to be president,” Green said, according to the Texas Tribune. “He warrants impeachment, trial and removal from office.”

But when the Republican presiding officer tried to begin the process to consider the resolution an hour after Green read it, the representative did not show up, according to The Hill. “The resolution was therefore not offered and is not getting an imminent vote,” the report said.

