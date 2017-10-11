To Be Equal …Fake math fuels Trump’s lopsided, lousy tax reform

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—“Rightful taxation is the price of social order. In other words, it is that portion of the citizen’s property which he yields up to the government in order to provide for the protection of all the rest. It is not to be wantonly levied on the citizen, nor levied at all except in return for benefits conferred.”—Journal of the Senate of the State of Ohio, Dec. 6, 1847

Hard on the heels of yet another failed effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump and some congressional leaders have swiftly pivoted to another top legislative agenda item on their shared wish list: tax reform. Regardless of your political stripe, tax reform enjoys near universal support—but, as we all know, the devil is in the details.

Like most public positions or legislative efforts endorsed by Trump, comprehensive tax code reform is heavy on hype and light on details. Given what we do know of the president’s work-in-progress proposal, it is lopsided. The vast majority of its benefits, including “historic” tax cuts and a repeal of the estate tax, will fatten the pockets of the wealthiest one percent of Americans. And that’s a lousy deal for low-income and middle-class families—including Trump’s working-class supporters—who will ultimately foot the bill and bear the brunt of enriching the already rich.

To hear Trump tell it—or sell it—any payouts to the top one percent, of which he is a card-carrying member, would be incidental to nonexistent. During Trump’s announcement of his skeletal nine-page framework to rewrite our nation’s tax code, Trump insisted his proposal included an, “explicit commitment that tax reform will protect low-income and middle-income households, not the wealthy and well-connected,” adding that, “They can call me all they want. It’s not going to help. I’m doing the right thing. And it’s not good for me. Believe me.” Perhaps it would be easier to believe the president if he had released his own taxes during his 2016 presidential run?

