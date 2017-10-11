The treachery of ‘grateful Negroes’

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—While flipping through my television, I heard a host on the comedy show, Fox and Friends, denouncing an NFL player who sat down during the playing of the National Anthem. Their guest on that subject was Burgess Owens, a former player with the Oakland Raiders. Owens, looking every inch like a Black wannabe, proceeded to vigorously attack the protesting player and any other Black person who is insufficiently grateful for the “opportunities” that have been provided us by Whites in general and the country in particular.

There are few people I find more despicable than those Negroes who talk about the United States having given us anything, including opportunities. Every single gain we have made in this country resulted from some Black folks being murdered to make it happen. Those warriors include Nat Turner, Gabriel Prosser and Denmark Vesey, who were murdered for leading uprisings against enslavement by White supremacists/racists; James Chaney, Samuel Younge Jr., Vernon Dahmer, the Rev. George Lee, Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair, Carole Robertson, Cynthia Wesley, Virgil Lamar Ware, Medgar Evers and Martin Luther King Jr., all of whom were murdered by White supremacist/racist opponents of equal rights, equal justice and equal opportunity; and Brother Malcolm, who was murdered by Black collaborators with racists Whites.

