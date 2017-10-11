Terry Crews Reveals Sex Assault Amid Hollywood Controversy

Actor Terry Crews took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to reveal that he was once a victim of sexual assault, at the hands of a high-ranking Hollywood figure, just last year.
Crews spoke of an occurrence at a function last year when a Hollywood exec groped and grabbed his genitals in front of his wife. When he confronted the man about the incident, Crews said, “He just grinned like a jerk.”
The actor also spoke of wanting to defend himself, but based on his appearance, he chose to refrain. He knew exactly what headline would follow: “240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho.”
Crews felt compelled to come forward with his experience in the wake of women sharing their stories of being sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. Perhaps most importantly, he also empathized with women who let certain situations go, in fear of the repercussions. The famed Hollywood producer has been accused of victimizing several A-list actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rosanna Arquette.
Take a look at Crews’ tweets below:
41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
2. Ramarley Graham, 18
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
4. Trayvon Martin, 17
5. Wendell Allen, 20
6. Kendrec McDade, 19
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
9. Jordan Baker, 26
10. Victor White lll, 22
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31
12. Eric Garner, 43
13. John Crawford lll, 22
14. Michael Brown, 18
15. Ezell Ford, 25
16. Dante Parker, 36
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
18. Laquan McDonald, 17
19. Akai Gurley, 28
20. Tamir Rice, 12
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34
22. Jerame Reid, 36
23. Charly Keunang, 43
24. Tony Robinson, 19
25. Walter Scott, 50
26. Freddie Gray, 25
27. Brendon Glenn, 29
28. Samuel DuBose, 43
29. Christian Taylor, 19
30. Jamar Clark, 24
31. Mario Woods, 26
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
33. Gregory Gunn, 58
34. Akiel Denkins, 24
35. Alton Sterling, 37
36. Philando Castile, 32
37. Terrence Sterling, 31
38. Terence Crutcher, 40
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
40. Alfred Olango, 38
41. Jordan Edwards, 15
