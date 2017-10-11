T.I., Killer Mike and ATL Residents Boycott Houston’s Lenox Road Location

Over the weekend, Atlanta residents united to protest Houston’s Steakhouse on Lenox Road, which was accused of discriminating against a group of African-American patrons due to its stated group seating policy, which apparently has been arbitrarily enforced.

Rapper T.I. joined protesters, sharing several Instagram posts telling fans about the details surrounding the Houston’s protest.

“Just wanna show support to all the people who’ve ever felt profiled or discriminated against at this establishment. WE WILL NOT accept this in our city,” T.I. wrote.

“You may not care for US personally… BUT U WILL RESPECT THE POWER OF OUR DOLLAR!!!,” he continued, adding the hashtags #ShutItDown, #HoustonsWeHaveAProblem, #BoycottHoustons and #USorELSE.

The same message also shows that Houston’s faced a discrimination lawsuit back in 2015, where a local attorney sued Hillstone Restaurant Group, Houston’s parent company, claiming he and other people of color were asked to leave the Peachtree Road location on multiple occasions.

Another Instagram post shows a video of T.I. protesting with many individuals chanting, “Whose city? Our city! Shut em’ down!”

In the visual, T.I. adds, “We have closed Houston[‘s] down for the moment. Indefinitely. When they figure out how to treat us, they can open back up.”

Killer Mike praised T.I. in an Instagram message of his own, writing, “Salutes @troubleman31 for his activism as well!!!!!”

In a video alongside the caption, he also gives his thoughts about the current controversy, saying, “Houston’s is a restaurant that is supported by the Black dollar in Atlanta and supported by the entertainment dollar, especially.”

He continues, “So I just call on other entertainers and members of Atlanta who are for justice and right, Black or White, to not only boycott Houston’s but to find a Black restaurant to support, or one that treats your community well.”

The Lenox Road location closed it’s doors for business during the demonstration and responded with a statement that has since been removed from Instagram, claiming charges of discrimination were “unfounded.”

