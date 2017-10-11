Reports of Kaepernick Ending His Anthem Protest Are Wrong

Twitter was ablaze on Sunday when a CBS reporter said Colin Kaepernick would stand for the national anthem if a team hired him. That reporter now says he didn’t discuss the issue with the quarterback.

“Standing for Anthem wasn’t something that I spoke to Colin about sat. I relayed what had been reported about him standing in the future…,” Jason La Canfora tweeted.

The story first started to come apart when Kaepernick’s girlfriend Nessa Diab tweeted that the story is inaccurate.

“The reports that Colin will stand for the anthem are completely false! He has never discussed this with anyone.”

Kaepernick chimed in with this tweet:

USA Today reported that La Canfora sat down with Kaepernick, his trainer and Diab on Saturday night for what was “not described as an interview,” in which the reporter paraphrased Kaepernick’s comments.

Kaepernick’s supporters immediately began questioning whether the report was true.

The quarterback’s critics saw an opportunity to slam him.

La Canfora also reported that Kaepernick is now living in New York and working out in New Jersey with the hope that an NFL team would give him a chance to play.

Meanwhile, Fox News reported that Vice President Mike Pence walked out of a football game on Sunday between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers because some of the players kneeled. He tweeted this explanation for his early departure:

Kaepernick set off a fire storm last year when he kneeled during the national anthem to protest racist policing and racial bias in the criminal justice system. President Donald Trump added fuel to the fire when he called Kaepernick and other NFL protesters “son of bit**es” for disrespecting the flag, calling on owners to fire them.

