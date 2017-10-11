Rapper Nelly Arrested For Alleged Rape In Washington State

Rapper Nelly was arrested in Washington State early Saturday morning after a woman reportedly accused him of rape.
The alleged rape occurred in the hours before the arrest on the rapper’s tour bus, which was parked behind a Walmart store 20 minutes away from the venue he performed at one night earlier. The woman reportedly went forward to the police naming the St. Louis native, whose legal name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., specifically as the aggressor. The rapper was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) jail in the city of Des Moines at about 6:30 a.m. local time and released shortly afterwards.
Nelly was set to perform in Ridgefield, Washington, on Saturday as part of his tour with country duo Florida Georgia Line.
