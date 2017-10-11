NEWS ROUNDUP: Eminem Blasts Trump; 45’s Twitter Rant; Death Toll Rises In California Wildfires

BIG NEWS

In case you’ve been under a rock, Eminem’s BET Hip Hop Awards freestyle, during which he throws a fist up for Colin Kaepernick and takes some scathing jabs at Trump, is the talk of social media. Diddy took to Twitter to share his praises, while Snoop got in front of the camera to give a shout out of his own. “Shout out to Eminem for saying some real s**t,” Snoop said in a video shared by Power 105.1. “Eminem, I always knew you was a real n***a. We totally know you’re a real n***a now.”

Kaepernick also showed his appreciation, but Trump has been quiet so far. Watch a clip of his freestyle below.

.@Eminem killed this shit!!! Fuck that! This is for Collin ball up a fist!!! ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/RF4jQ4LN2z — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017

BIG LIES

Trump’s Twitter fingers have yet to respond to Em (we imagine it’s only a matter of time), but he did take to his timeline on Wednesday morning to demand Roger Goodell force NFL players to stand for the National Anthem. “RESPECT OUR COUNTRY,” he said. On Tuesday night, he bashed “Fake News” outlets for reporting John Kelly’s possible termination. “This story is totally made up by the dishonest media. The Chief is doing a FANTASTIC job for me and, more importantly, for the USA!”

It is about time that Roger Goodell of the NFL is finally demanding that all players STAND for our great National Anthem-RESPECT OUR COUNTRY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

The Fake News is at it again, this time trying to hurt one of the finest people I know, General John Kelly, by saying he will soon be….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

BIG FACTS

Wildfires spreading through Northern California have killed at least 17 people, CNN reports. While many of the fires were sparked on Sunday, firefighters are still facing challenges with no rain in sight and wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph expected on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday night, over 20,000 people were forced to evacuate. Others have been strongly encouraged to pack bags in preparation in case of emergency. “I think it would be one of the worst disasters in California history,” California Highway Patrol Captain Mike Palacio reportedly said at a community meeting. “You gotta be patient. We are just trying to keep people alive.”

The wildfire is being reported as one of the deadliest in the state’s history.

SOURCE: CNN, ABC News, Politico

SEE ALSO:

Eminem: ‘If I Were Black, They Wouldn’t Call Me Homophobic’

Trump’s Narrow Minded Columbus Day Proclamation