NEWS ROUNDUP: Eminem Blasts Trump; 45’s Twitter Rant; Death Toll Rises In California Wildfires

BIG NEWS
In case you’ve been under a rock, Eminem’s BET Hip Hop Awards freestyle, during which he throws a fist up for Colin Kaepernick and takes some scathing jabs at Trump, is the talk of social media. Diddy took to Twitter to share his praises, while Snoop got in front of the camera to give a shout out of his own. “Shout out to Eminem for saying some real s**t,” Snoop said in a video shared by Power 105.1. “Eminem, I always knew you was a real n***a. We totally know you’re a real n***a now.”
Kaepernick also showed his appreciation, but Trump has been quiet so far. Watch a clip of his freestyle below.
BIG LIES
Trump’s Twitter fingers have yet to respond to Em (we imagine it’s only a matter of time), but he did take to his timeline on Wednesday morning to demand Roger Goodell force NFL players to stand for the National Anthem. “RESPECT OUR COUNTRY,” he said. On Tuesday night, he bashed “Fake News” outlets for reporting John Kelly’s possible termination. “This story is totally made up by the dishonest media. The Chief is doing a FANTASTIC job for me and, more importantly, for the USA!”
BIG FACTS
Wildfires spreading through Northern California have killed at least 17 people, CNN reports. While many of the fires were sparked on Sunday, firefighters are still facing challenges with no rain in sight and wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph expected on Wednesday.
As of Tuesday night, over 20,000 people were forced to evacuate. Others have been strongly encouraged to pack bags in preparation in case of emergency. “I think it would be one of the worst disasters in California history,” California Highway Patrol Captain Mike Palacio reportedly said at a community meeting. “You gotta be patient. We are just trying to keep people alive.”
The wildfire is being reported as one of the deadliest in the state’s history.
SOURCE: CNN, ABC News, Politico
