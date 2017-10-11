New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar (Oct. 11-17)

EMMANUEL BAPTIST FALL CONCERT

OCTOBER 13—Emmanuel Baptist Church, 245 Third Avenue, Rankin, will hold its Fall Concert featuring the Emmanuel Baptist Church Mass Choir, at 7 p.m. at the church. Please come and help Emmanuel Baptist lift up the name of Jesus in song. There will be a free will offering. Mrs. Gladys Holloway, choir director. Reverend Christopher T. Conti, MD, senior pastor.

ST. JAMES AME OCTOBERFEST

OCTOBER 14—St. James AME Church, 444 Lincoln Avenue, will hold the Women’s Usher Board No. 1’s 23rd Annual Octoberfest, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church’s Sumpter Hall. Eager shoppers will be dazzled with displays of unique pieces of art or crafts. The event will feature various locally-talented craftsmen, vendors and entrepeneurs who will creatively display their different types of art and crafts. For more information, call 412-441-9706.

CARRONE BAPTIST PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY

OCTOBER 14—The Pastor’s Appreciation Committee of Carrone Baptist Church, 7119 Frankstown Ave., Homewood, will celebrate the fifth anniversary of Pastor Alonzo Murphy Jr. with a presentation of “The Gloryland Express,” 4 p.m. at the church. It’s a gospel play adopted from the script “Glorytrain,” presented by the “How Great Thou Art Ministries” of Beckley, W. Va. For more information, call 412-371-9919.

NEW ZION CHOIR DAY

OCTOBER 15—The S.W. Williams Ensemble is celebrating its 32nd annual Choir Day, at 4 p.m. at New Zion Baptist Church, 1434 Juniata St. The Baptist Temple Mass Choir will be in concert under the direction of Sister Benai Turner. For more information, call 412-322-9566.

TRINITY ANNUAL HOMECOMING

OCTOBER 29-Trinity missionary Baptist church will celebrate our annual homecoming on Sunday Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. morning service. The preacher of the hour will be Rev. James Earl Garmon Jr. 3415 Ligonier St. Pittsburgh.

