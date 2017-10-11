New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Oct. 11-17)

Breakfast Meeting

OCT. 12—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pa. And the Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce present a Special Breakfast Meeting with guest speaker Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, 8 a.m., Rivers Club, One Oxford Center, Downtown. The governor will discuss the role small businesses in moving Pennsylvania forward. Cost: $25 for members, $40 for non-members. RSVP by Oct. 10. For more information, call 412-392-0610.

Publicity Workshop

OCT. 13—The Duquesne Small Business Development Center presents Getting Attention: how to get publicity for your business, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue. This workshop allows you to discover the potential opportunities to get in front of your customers, many of which are free or no cost. The speaker, Janelle Aslam, owner of Start Something Solutions, will offer a wide range of tools and give clear examples of publicity for any growing business. Cost: $49. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Insurance Workshop

OCT 18—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pa. presents Navigating the Business Insurance Landscape with Farmers Insurance, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Koppers Building Convention Center, 436 Seventh Ave., lower level conference room 4-H, Pittsburgh. The seminar will give attendees insight into the insurance landscape, different types of business insurance and entrepreneurial opportunities. Cost: $10, $20 for non-members. For more information, call 412-392-0610.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: