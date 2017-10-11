New Details From Kenneka Jenkins Death Revealed As Mother Files Motion Against Hotel

The body of Kenneka Jenkins had no physical evidence of any trauma at all, according to a new report from the Chicago Sun Times on Friday. The revelation put an end to some — but not all – speculation surrounding the case of the Black teenager who was found dead in a walk-in storage freezer in a suburban Chicago hotel nearly one month ago.

Attached to a motion that lawyers for Jenkins’ mother filed Friday were details from an undated “private post mortem examination.” The motion itself was filed to have the Crowne Plaza in Rosemont, Illinois, preserve surveillance footage of Jenkins in the hotel as she made her way to a kitchen area, where the freezer was. Police announced two weeks ago that no footage exists showing Jenkins walking into the freezer on September 9.

Attorneys for Kenneka Jenkins' mom file motion to preserve hotel video, but also disclose that she had no injuries when she was found dead. pic.twitter.com/wZOLZEVtHO — Sam Charles (@samjcharles) October 6, 2017

Jenkins’ mother, Tereasa Martin, had renewed a protest in front of the Crowne Plaza this week and just days after the teenager’s weekend funeral in Chicago. Martin has alleged there was a “cover up,” though it wasn’t immediately clear who she was blaming – the hotel, law enforcement, or both.

In addition to preserving hotel surveillance footage, the motion requested schedules for hotel employees who were on duty at the time of Jenkins’ death.

The local medical examiner’s office has conducted its own autopsy, but results have not been made public. In addition, the Rosemont Police Department has neither identified a suspect nor a motive for any alleged crime.

An online petition for the FBI to intervene was launched, but Rosemont police announced last month that it would be investigating without the federal agency‘s involvement.

Jenkins was first reported missing by her friends, with whom she was partying at the Crowne Plaza. Hotel staff and police alike declined to search for her immediately, something that Martin says makes them at least partially responsible for the death that she says could have been prevented had there been a higher sense of urgency.

