‘Neo-Nazi Cowards’ Return To Charlottesville, As Mayor Searches For ‘Legal Options’

Meanwhile, city officials are fighting in the courts to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which has become a flash point.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
After a rally on Saturday night, White supremacists are vowing to keep coming back to Charlottesville, Virginia to hold demonstrations in the city where they started a violent brawl in August against antiracism protesters.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer tweeted that his city had “another despicable visit by neo-Nazi cowards.” Signer added that he’s “looking at all our legal options.”

The Daily Beast reports that White nationalist Richard Spencer led the rally of about 50 people around a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park. They carried tiki torches while chanting: “You will not replace us;” “Russia is our friend,” and “the South will rise again.”

“We are here to represent White America’s interest,” Spencer told his followers, according to the news outlet.

The NAACP tweeted, “Fine people return to #Charlottesville with tiki torches,” a sarcastic reference to President Donald Trump’s defense of White supremacists after their rally in August.

READ MORE:  Charlottesville: Where Do We Go From Here?

USA Today reported that there was no violence on Saturday night. That’s in stark contrast to the Unite the Right rally two months ago when a White supremacist was arrested for driving a vehicle into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer.

The statue of Lee has been covered in black to prevent further vandalism of what has become a flash point in the growing conflict between White supremacist and groups opposed to that ideology. The Charlottesville City Council wants to remove the monument of the Confederate general, but it faces strong opposition and an ongoing legal battle against that plan.

SOURCE:  USA Today, Daily Beast

