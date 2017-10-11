Classifieds
Home > Classifieds

Legal Notices – Estate Notices 10-11-17


Classified Department
Leave a comment

 

Estate of BEVERLY M. GORMAN, Deceased of City of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania No. 05465 of 2017. William M. Gorman, Administrator, 1208 Berkshire Avenue, Pittburgh, PA 15226 or to AUBREY H. GLOVER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

 

 

 

Estate of LEONARD CERSOSIMO, Deceased of 44 Harlem Avenue, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Estate No. 02-17-5562. Ms. Tammy Ulizzi, 41 Ehle Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108, Administratrix c/o Max C. Feldman, Attorney At Law, 1322 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108.

 

 

Estate of NANCY LYTLE WILSON, of Upper St. Clair, PA, No.: 02-17-05670, Mary E. Wilson and Hiram C. Wilson, Co-Executors, Mary E. Wilson, of 1209 Klockner Road, Apt. #7, Mercerville, NJ 08619. Hiram C. Wilson of 197 Seegar Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241. R.M. Entwisle, III, Atty., 125 1st Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

 

 

Estate of BONNIE M. WISNIOWSKI, (deceased) of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, No. 02-17-05224. Edward Wisniowski, Executor, 3726 McClure Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Witherel & Associates, 966 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Legal Notices – Estate Notices 10-11-17

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular