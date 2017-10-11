Legal Notices – Estate Notices 10-11-17

Estate of BEVERLY M. GORMAN, Deceased of City of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania No. 05465 of 2017. William M. Gorman, Administrator, 1208 Berkshire Avenue, Pittburgh, PA 15226 or to AUBREY H. GLOVER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of LEONARD CERSOSIMO, Deceased of 44 Harlem Avenue, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Estate No. 02-17-5562. Ms. Tammy Ulizzi, 41 Ehle Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108, Administratrix c/o Max C. Feldman, Attorney At Law, 1322 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108.

Estate of NANCY LYTLE WILSON, of Upper St. Clair, PA, No.: 02-17-05670, Mary E. Wilson and Hiram C. Wilson, Co-Executors, Mary E. Wilson, of 1209 Klockner Road, Apt. #7, Mercerville, NJ 08619. Hiram C. Wilson of 197 Seegar Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241. R.M. Entwisle, III, Atty., 125 1st Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Estate of BONNIE M. WISNIOWSKI, (deceased) of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, No. 02-17-05224. Edward Wisniowski, Executor, 3726 McClure Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Witherel & Associates, 966 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237

