Legal Notices 10-11-17

Notice is hereby given that Articles of Incorporation [were/will be] filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for a Business Corporation which [has been/is to be] incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporation Law of 1988. The name of the corporation is PRIME MOVING CENTER INC.

Lawrence G. Paladin, Jr., Attorney, 15 Duff Road, Suite 6C, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Notice is hereby given that Articles of Incorporation were fild with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, on the 31st day of January, 2003 with respect to a proposed nonprofit corporation, Sin City Deciples M. Sportsman Club which has been incorported under the Nonprofit Corporation Law of 1988. A brief summary of the purpose or purposes for which said corporation is organized is: To provide a gathering place and activities for those interested in hunting, fishing, and motorcycle ownership and enjoyment.

FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Act of Pennsylvania that an application for Registration of a fictitious name (was/will be) filed with the Department of State of the Commonweath of Pennsylvania, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Pittsburgh Movers with its principal office or place of busness at 137 Green Valley Ct, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration are: Prime Moving Center Inc., Mykhailo Radetskyi, 137 Green Valley Ct., Pittsburgh, PA 15220.

