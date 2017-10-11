KKK Flyers Threaten To Assault Black Men Caught Looking At White Women

KKK Flyers Threaten To Assault Black Men Caught Looking At White Women

The Jacksonville Florida Sheriff’s Office launched a probe to determine if the message constitutes a crime.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
The Jacksonville (Florida) Sheriff’s Office is investigating a racially charged flyer with a message from the Ku Klux Klan that threatens to assault Black men caught “make eyes” at White women, WTLV-TV reports.

