Keepin’ our community CONNECTED

Dance For Social Protest

OCT. 13-14—The Kelly Strayhorn Theater presents Ananya Dance Theatre and its touring premiere of “Shyamali: Sprouting Words,” 8 p.m. both days, at the KST main stage, 5941 Penn Ave. in East Liberty. In “Shyamali,” choreographer and artistic director Ananya Chatterjea recognizes proactive dissent as a fuel for growth and celebrates the courage of women who refuse to be broken, women who speak up, talk back, embody dissent, and sustain their communities against injustice.

Soul Food & Live Jazz Night

OCT 14—The Rivers Club will host a Soul Food & Jazz Night event, 6-10 p.m. Bring your family, friends and co-workers, or if you can’t make it pass it along to someone you know will enjoy good southern cooking and dancing to work off the fabulous meal. If you enjoy BBQ Ribs, Fried Chicken, Catfish, Candied Yams, Greens, Salads and many more…lots of amazing desserts then this is the place to be. The evening will feature live jazz music by Lyndsey Smith & Soul Distribution along with Charles “Tubby” Daniels” and for your dancing pleasure DJ Nick Nice. Advance reservation are required, contact Yolanda Wingate for prices and details at 412.391.5227 or Yolanda.wingate@clubcorp.com.

Interfaith Peace Service

OCT. 17—The Black Political Empowerment Project and the Greater Pittsburgh Coalition Against Violence will host an Interfaith Service for Peace and Non-Violence, 5:30 p.m., at the Bidwell Street United Presbyterian Church, 1025 Liverpool St. The guest speaker will be Bishop Rev. Dr. Loran Mann, pastor, Pentecostal Temple Church. For more information call 412-212-8775.

A Conversation With Harry Belafonte

OCT. 20—Civil rights advocate and entertainment icon Harry Belafonte will appear at the Carnegie Lecture Hall in Oakland for a Civil Rights “conversation” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $50 for the talk and a question-and-answer session. A $175 VIP ticket includes dinner. For tickets or more information, call 412-622-3131 or visit cmoa.org.

Homeless Support Event

OCT. 21—Jamar’s Place for Peace will host its “Pittsburgh, Let’s Make Our City #1” afternoon of fellowship and support for Pittsburgh’s homeless. Seeking to serve 100 homeless men women and children, attendees will receive free meals and a “Bag of Hope” containing sleeping bags, batteries, flashlights, can openers, clothing, combs and brushes, gift cards, toothpaste, toothbrushes and deodorant. For more information, call Wynona Harper at 412-657-4233.

Thad Mosley Tribute

NOV. 8—The Center for African American Poetry and Poetics will host a Poetry tribute to sculptor Thaddeus Mosley, 7:30 p.m. at the Frick Fine Arts Museum, 650 Schenley Drive, Oakland. Participating artists include R. Erica Doyle, Francine J. Harris, Douglas Kearney and Renaldo V. Wilson. The event is free and open to the public.

(Let the Courier know about your next event! E-mail rtaylor@newpittsburghcourier.com)

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: