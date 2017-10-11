Employment Opportunities 10-11-17

South Fayette Twp. School District

Substitute Teacher Positions

Substitute Nurse Positions

Substitute Paraeducator Positions

Positions available for all grade levels and areas of content

We encourage upcoming graduates and retirees (on emergency basis) to apply

Complete job descriptions are available at:

www.southfayette.org

3680 Old Oakdale Road

McDonald, PA 15057

EOE

Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh Charter School Seeking a SPECIAL

EDUCATION COORDINATOR

for grades K-5 Elementary School. Please submit resume and three references and Criminal Background and FBI prints and Child Abuse forms to: 437 Turret Street Pittsburgh, PA 15206 No Phone calls please

California University of Pennsylvania

Multiple Faculty Positions

California University of Pennsylvania invites applications for the faculty positions below, to begin August 2018. A comprehensive regional institution and a member of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, California University is a diverse, caring and scholarly learning community dedicated to excellence in teacher preparation, liberal arts, science and technology, and professional studies. The University enrolls approximately 7,700 students in graduate and undergraduate programs taught by 256 full-time faculty members. Visit www.calu.edu for more information about California University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure-Track Positions – 2018 Fall Semester start

•Applied Mathematics & Statistics

•Athletic Trainer – Clinical Position (12 Month)

•Child Clinical Psychologist

•Computer/Electrical Engineering Technology

•Criminal Justice/Conflict Resolution Studies

•Cybersecurity – Computer Science & Information Systems

•Journalism

•Management Science/Operations Research

•Mathematics

•Mechatronics Engineering Technology

•MSW Program Director

•School Psychologist

•Speech-Language Pathologist

•Theatre History/Lit and Performance Studies

Full-Time Temporary Position – 2018 Fall Semester start

•Atmospheric Science

•Clinical Athletic Training (9 or 12 Months)

To Apply: Applications are accepted online only at https://careers.calu.edu/. Physical resumes are not accepted.

Veterans claiming preference should submit a copy of their DD214 to the Office of Social Equity, 250 University Ave., Box 9, California, PA 15419.

Integrity, Civility and Responsibility are the official core values of California University of Pennsylvania, an affirmative action/equal opportunity employer. Women, minorities, veterans and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

