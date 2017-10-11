14 Iconic Photos Of Black Life By Macarthur ‘Genius’ Grant Winner Dawoud Bey

Celebrated African-American photographer Dawoud Bey said he was “pleased” that he had won one of this year’s coveted MacArthur Foundation “genius” grants on Wednesday, but his reaction was as understated as his contribution to 40 years of chronicling Black life in America through a steady stream of captivating still images.

The New York City native-turned Chicagoan was one of 24 recipients of the genius grants, defined as “unrestricted fellowships to talented individuals who have shown extraordinary originality and dedication in their creative pursuits and a marked capacity for self-direction.” He was one of six Black people in this year’s winning class of MacArthur fellows.

Artists Njideka Akunyili-Crosby and Dawoud Bey win the 2017 MacArthur "Genius" Grant. Congratulations! https://t.co/AvN8gg1bWd pic.twitter.com/mmpCMMbTYq — Studio Museum Harlem (@studiomuseum) October 11, 2017

Bey blossomed as a photographer through various, mostly black-and-white portraits featured in a series of books, such as his 2013 project “Birmingham: Four Girls and Two Boys,” which was timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Alabama. He had previously gained renown for his exhibit named “Dawoud Bey: The Chicago Project,” as well as a book of photos entitled “Harlem, U.S.A”, which documented the historic African-American neighborhood in New York City.

Bey has recently changed the focus of his photography from portraiture to places, he told the Chicago Tribune.

“It’ll be nighttime landscapes, showing a sense of place, so very different for me,” he said in a story published Wednesday. “There will be no people in the pictures, and yet there will be, in the sense that it’s spaces where people once moved through. I don’t know if anyone will see this work and immediately recognize it as mine but I like that. I’m in a new period, and it feels good.”

For those unfamiliar with Bey’s work, below is a glimpse and brief introduction to the type off work that helped his iconic career soar to the heights that now includes a MacArthur fellowship.

Congrats to new #MacArthur Fellow Dawoud Bey! He received one of our first Picturing the South commissions in 1996. https://t.co/SsAJ5g1JaT pic.twitter.com/UCstBYacDM — High Museum of Art (@HighMuseumofArt) October 11, 2017

In the Nottingham area? Check out P& Global Advisory Board Member @dawoudbey's photos in "States of America" exhibit https://t.co/i78P4vr1EH pic.twitter.com/Sf9csoVFMU — Project& (@_projectand) September 26, 2017

“Sleep of Reason” closes this Sunday! Plan a visit before it the exhibition ends!

Image: Dawoud Bey, “Untitled, New York, NY,” ca. 1981. pic.twitter.com/5m5MPcl9hs — SB Museum of Art (@sbmuseart) September 18, 2017

White it was rare, some of Bey’s photos were taken in color, as shown below in the simply titled, “KEVIN,” taken in 2003.

KEVIN, Dawoud Bey, 2003 pic.twitter.com/wHnWKqMDlX — Artists of Colour (@artistsofcolour) September 16, 2017

This early portrait of @carriemaeweems is one of several portraits of artist friends that will illustrate the Chronology of my monograph pic.twitter.com/1hWI1wsKqu — Dawoud Bey (@dawoudbey) August 5, 2017

Going through my archives preparing for my forthcoming monograph has taken me back to a series of early portraits of artist friends pic.twitter.com/PVY9kxSa0b — Dawoud Bey (@dawoudbey) August 5, 2017

Just out here continuing the tradition:(L) Prospect Park by @dawoudbey in 1990. (R) Couple in #Englewood by me in 2017. pic.twitter.com/P7lQzlkaZb — Tonika Johnson (@tonikagj) August 1, 2017

Dawoud Bey’s photographs of the changing neighborhood of Harlem are part of a new Cooper Gallery exhibit https://t.co/S7411PiJc8 pic.twitter.com/7m6utoMcom — Harvard University (@Harvard) June 4, 2017

Dawoud Bey: "[I want] to represent just how complex community really is." pic.twitter.com/Mo7t7GTGeS — MOCA (@MOCAlosangeles) March 31, 2017

SEE MORE:

Baltimore Photographer Captures Uprising In Touching TIME Cover Photo

White House Photographer Shares Favorite 2016 Obama Images