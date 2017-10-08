Metro
Dancing in the aisles …Second Baptist Church of Homestead’s 112th church anniversary


Courier Newsroom, photos by J.L. Martello
PRESIDING OVER THE OCT. 1 SERVICE was Rev. Doyle Bursey. Second Baptist Church of Homestead celebrated their 112th Church Anniversary this past weekend.

