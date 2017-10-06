This time, the Steelers were the “Bird Catchers” in their 26-9 win over the Ravens (Aubrey Bruce’s Column Oct. 4)

Same approach must continue against Jaguars, Oct. 8

“Once upon a midnight dreary, while I pondered, weak and weary, over many a quaint and curious volume of forgotten lore. While I nodded, nearly napping, suddenly there came a tapping, as of someone gently rapping, rapping at my chamber door. ‘Tis some visitor,’ I muttered, ‘tapping at my chamber door; only this, and nothing more.’” (Excerpt from “The Raven” by Edgar Allan Poe)

BALTIMORE—In the not so distant past, the Pittsburgh Steelers would journey to M&T Bank Stadium to face the Baltimore Ravens and more often than not the “bird catchers” from the Steel City were transformed from bird catchers into bird watchers, helplessly watching as the net that Pittsburgh set for their feathered adversary, more often than not became a method of self-entrapment for…themselves.

The city of Baltimore and their football team seemed gleeful, reminding everyone that would read or listen that the Ravens had defeated the Steelers 8 out of the last 10 games before the 26-9 thrashing that the Steelers administered to the “birds from Chesapeake Bay” on October 1.

“Once upon a midnight dreary, while I pondered, weak and weary, over many a quaint and curious volume of forgotten lore.”

Trying to scare children with ghost stories generally only works during their preschool and pre-K years. It is difficult to give young men of today’s football industry pause by relying on the exploits of the past, especially when millions of dollars are at stake. Remember all of the hogwash? Eh, Ravens head master John Harbaugh is a better coach than the Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin. Harbaugh was hailed by many as the “Belichick” of the AFC North. The Steelers were not disciplined enough to stay the course. The game plan of Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley was just too predictable for the defensively talent-laden Ravens squad. When all of the great success was experienced by the Ravens, one thing was painfully obvious; Baltimore had the “horses.” They had teams that featured players with names like: Jonathan Ogden, Ray Lewis, Michael, Oher, Ray Rice, Anquan Bolden, Ed Reed, Todd Heap and Jacoby Jones. I could go on…

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: