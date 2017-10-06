Redskins’ Terrelle Pryor called N-Word

Photo by

Sports
Home > Sports

Redskins’ Terrelle Pryor called N-Word

The Washington Redskins wide receiver breaks down why many players are choosing to take a knee.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

Images of Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor flipping his middle finger at a Kansas City Chiefs fan on Monday night circulated widely on social media.

Deadspin reports that the athlete explained on Instagram that the heckler called him the N-word and used other abusive language at him, which prompted the response.

A TMZ video shows Pryor walking through the tunnel to his team’s dressing room. Someone is heard shouting F-you and other obscenities to the wide receiver, who turns around and explodes in anger. He begins walking toward the racist heckler, as an NFL employee holds him back.

In his post, Pryor said that situation is “the exact reason why guys are kneeling during the anthem.”

Pryor said team unity prevented him from not kneeling during the national anthem. He apologized to his teammates and the organization for his response to the racist fan.

“But at some point you keep calling us The N word, we going to start acting up,” he added.

SOURCE:  Deadspin

SEE ALSO:

Watch Out, N-Word: NFL Player Brandon Marshall Shares Hate Mail

Black Texas A&M Football Coach Addresses Racist Letter

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular