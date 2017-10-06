Racist extremism remains a crisis in the United States

(TriceEdneyWire.com) —Now, therefore, be it resolved that Congress rejects White nationalism, White supremacy, and neo-Nazism as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of the United States urges the President and his administration to speak out against hate groups that espouse racism, extremism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, and White supremacy; and use all resources available to the President and the President’s Cabinet to address the growing prevalence of those hate groups in the United States.—Congressional Joint Resolution signed

Last weekend’s escalation of NFL protests against police brutality seems to have sparked another wave of racist incidents across the United States. A fire chief in suburban Pittsburgh was fired after publicly using a racial slur against Steelers coach Mike Tomlinson. A bar in Missouri created a doormat of jerseys spelling out “Lynch Kaepernick.”

The words of the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” organizer Jason Kessler, interviewed for the most recent episode of NPR’s “This American Life,” may go a long way toward explaining why White supremacism and racial hostility are on the rise.

“We are being replaced culturally and ethnically,” Kessler said, referring to White men. “It’s a genocide by replacement … Our first immigration policy, you know, said that in order to be a citizen you had to be a White person of good character, right? So it was explicitly a White country. Like, there are traditional demographics. And when you don’t respect those, you destroy a people.”

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: