Model Londone Myers Exposes Dirty Racist Deeds Behind The Scenes At Paris Fashion Week

It seems like another painful reminder of how racism finds its way into everything these days. Londone Myers recently took to Instagram to share revealing footage of what she experienced backstage while modeling for Paris Fashion Week. Apparently, styling the hair of White models was more important to the hair designers than giving her afro the attention it deserved for her runway appearance.

In the video, Londone is seen waiting a noticeably longer period of time to get her hair done than her Caucasian counterparts. She made note of this delay, pointing out it was because of her natural afro that caused stylists to avoid dealing with her. In the end, she ended up walking down the runway with hair that was not properly styled; other models even noticed lint in Londone’s hair. In the video she expressed, “There isn’t really much confronting you can do with these hairstylists. I’m not going to chastise [them], but [they] still don’t know what to do with natural hair. The other Black girls at the show spoke French, so I was kind of on my own. I simply asked around the room for who did Black hair multiple times and was cast aside, until they sat me in this guy’s chair who tried to send me off looking unpolished, like the other [Black] girls. One of the other Black models saw all of the lint in my hair and was surprised.”

Londone also pointed out that other black models received unfair treatment as well when it came to their hair styling. If they don’t have stylists on hand who are familiar and comfortable with styling black hair, then changes obviously need to be made. Stay tuned!

