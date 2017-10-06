Lifestyles Report …Keep it on the low, O.J. (Debbie’s Column Oct. 4)

On a quiet night around midnight Oct. 1, O.J. Simpson was released from the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada after doing nine years for stealing his own items from a sports memorabilia dealer in Las Vegas. You may think the items he was trying to get back were football trophies; they were not. These were personal family items like photographs. Reportedly these items were stolen while he was moving from the house that he resided in when the Brown/Goldman murders took place. Unfortunately for O.J. he and some of his buddies tried to act like cowboys and liberate O.J’s belongings from the memorabilia dealer. As we all know that did not work, and Simpson went to jail for nine years. That is a long sentence for that kind of crime but many felt that the sentence was really about the murders that The Juice was acquitted for back in the mid-’90s.

I couldn’t understand why he could not just keep quiet and live his life. I guess he didn’t realize that there was a large portion of the world that does not like him and the goal was to “lock him up.” Not only did they want him locked up they want all of his money. Now that he is out of slammer, the parents of his late wife are planning to come after him for money they feel they are owed from the civil case, $33.5 million.

Hey O.J., I hope you have your ducks in a row this time. Did you take some time to think your life out while you were locked up? Just hours after you were released I heard a woman, young and blonde, just your type, look into the camera and say, “If you see O.J. smoking a cigarette, taking a drink, doing anything take out your phone and get a video we want it.” So you see, Mr. Simpson, they are watching for you and you will not be able to do much out of the ordinary. I heard one talking head trying to figure out where are you living, sounds like the new game is going to be “where in the world is O.J. Simpson.” Many think you are going to pop up on reality television. I hope that is not going to be the case. If you can find a golf course that will accommodate you, play and keep it on the low until the world gets used to your being free. Don’t hang around with your friends who carry guns, and by all means surround yourself with people that you trust. Remember your friend that you allowed to live out back? I’m just saying.

