‘It’s Not Murder If They’re Black’: Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Howard Students

It is no secret that the criminal justice system is rigged against Black folks. But a 26-year-old Alexandria, Virginia, White man underscored the problem when he intimated he could get away with murder at Howard University because, well, the victims would be Black.

John Edgar Rust, 26, made the threats in two message board posts in November, 2015, writing, “After all, it’s not murder if they’re black,” according to a news release from the Eastern District U.S. Attorney’s Office.

SEE ALSO: The Epidemic Of White Male Terrorism And Its Connection To White Privilege

He was arrested Wednesday and charged with making online threats to murder African Americans at Howard University. He reportedly used wifi at a Panera restaurant to post threats to two online message boards, the release states.

Relieved @FBI arrested John Edgar Rust for 2015 racist threats to murder #AfricanAmericans on our campus. Read more: https://t.co/HZ9fjrTLFG — Howard University (@HowardU) October 4, 2017

More and more, racists are removing their, ahem, hoods so-to-speak to try to threaten and dehumanize Black people.The animus is becoming more pronounced as Whites see their population, therefore power base, shrinking as the nation pivots toward a browner America. By 2020, “more than half of the nation’s children are expected to be part of a minority race or ethic group,” according to The Associated Press.

Who could forget a Cobb County, Georgia police officer who was fired in September after a dash cam video surfaced of him telling a woman it was safe to put her hands down because she wasn’t Black? “Remember we only shoot Black people,” Lieutenant Greg Abbott was captured saying in the video. “Yeah. We kill Black people right,”

Abbott was fired for his comments. But untold numbers of police officers are allowed to walk free after Black civilian deaths and assaults, including New York Police Officer Daniel Pantaleo in the death of Eric Garner, and ex-Ferguson Police officer Darren Wilson in the death of Michael Brown.

Indeed, Rust’s comments encapsulate the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement in one fell swoop.

SEE ALSO:

The Epidemic Of White Male Terrorism And Its Connection To White Privilege

NFL Player Terrelle Pryor Called N-Word