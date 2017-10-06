Home Sweet Home—From then, to now, Wiz Khalifa, Pittsburgh Megastar (Recap of Sept. 30 performance)

It was a hometown party. Thousands were invited, thousands showed up. Wiz Khalifa, Pittsburgh’s native son, came home to perform for his closest fans, Sept. 30 at the Thrival Music Festival in Swissvale.

Saturday, Sept. 30 was the date. Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa brought the annual two-day Thrival Music Festival at the Carrie Furnaces in Swissvale to an invigorating close with a 75-minute performance. The nippy fall night was resurrected as the Pittsburgh Allderdice graduate took center stage with his biggest hits spanning from his decade-long career.

With his only hometown appearance this year, Wiz Khalifa’s oldies-but-goodies, like “Black and Yellow,” “Roll Up,” and “We Dem Boyz,” made the crowd go wild.

The 30-year-old rapper has mad love for his city. Throughout the show, he made it evident that Pittsburgh was his home. “I am so happy to be in my city,” the former Hazelwood resident proclaimed.

Martinea Goss, a 20-year-old college student from Homewood, enjoyed Wiz Khalifa and Ugly God, a rapper who hit the stage earlier in the evening.

“Wiz’s band was great! He naturally has dope stage presence, so it was cool seeing how much he appreciates his city and our support,” said Goss.

The audience came to a somber halt when he performed his 2015 hit “See You Again.” From the Furious 7 soundtrack as a tribute to Paul Walker, Wiz Khalifa now holds the record for the most watched YouTube video with 3.1 billion views and counting.

“Wiz, of course, was the highlight of the night, and a perfect ending to an already successful event,” said Lauren Brown, 23, of East Hills.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: