Bell’s performance against Baltimore proves offense must revolve around him (Mike Pelaia’s Column Oct. 4)

It may have taken a month, but Le’Veon Bell officially arrived to the party, and in a big way. Bell, who had been relatively average, to be polite, through the first three games of the 2017 season, amassed 186 total yards against the hated Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 1; 144 of which came on the ground via 35 carries.

The Steelers won, 26-9, to improve to 3-1 on the season. The Ravens are now 2-2.

Bell’s emergence couldn’t have come at a better time after the Black and Gold were coming off an embarrassing loss to the lowly Chicago Bears, Sept. 24, in which they couldn’t do much of anything right. Running the football, something they have historically done well since Bell’s arrival in 2013, had been a struggle in 2017, until Pittsburgh entered Baltimore’s hated nest.

Bell put on a display that Steeler fans have been accustomed to over the last four seasons and have been waiting for since the Steelers season kicked off last month. His patented patience seemed to return, his bursts of speed and his splash plays all came back with a vengeance. Bell appeared to be on a one-man mission to get the Steelers offense back on track. In doing so, he allowed Ben Roethlisberger to throw more efficient passes as well as spread the ball around a bit more, enabling the offense to be far less predictable.

Since Bell led the way on the ground with 144 yards against the Ravens, it was Martavis Bryant’s 48 yards that led the team in the air. Bell wasn’t far behind with 42.

