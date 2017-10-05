Public Notice 10-4-17

Notice of Availability for Public Review

and Comment and

Public Hearing

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

2017 Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) is revising the Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy.

The proposed revisions will be available for review from October 9, 2017 to November 7, 2017, at the HACP Operations Department 200 Ross St. 6th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219; the HACP website: http://www.hacp.org; and at HACP Management Offices.

Written comments on the proposed revisions must be addressed to “Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy” at the address above and must be received by close of business (5:00 p.m.) on November 7, 2017.

A public hearing to receive comments on the plan will be held on Monday, October 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. and at 5:00 p.m. at 200 Ross St., 9th floor Board Room.

Persons with disabilities requiring assistance or alternative formats, or wishing to submit comments in alternative formats, can contact the Disability Compliance Office at 412-456-5282, ext. 1; TTY 412-201-5384.

ATTENTION:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Public Notice of Revised Flat Rent Schedule

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP), in accordance with federal law and regulation, is proposing revisions to its Low Income Public Housing Flat Rent Schedule.

The revised HACP Flat Rent Schedule is available for review and comment from October 6 to November 6, 2017 at the following locations:

•HACP Operations Department, 200 Ross St., 6th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219;

•HACP webite: http://www.hacp.org;

•HACP Management Offices

A Public Hearing to receive public comments on the revised HACP Flat Rent Schedule will be held on Monday, October 23, 2017, at 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., at 200 Ross St., 9th Floor Board Room.

Written comments on the proposed revisions to the HACP Flat Rent Schedule must be addressed to “Attention: HACP Flat Rent Schedule” at HACP Department of Operations, Asset Management, 200 Ross St., 6th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, and must be received by 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 6, 2017.

Once approved, the final revised HACP Flat Rent Schedule will be effective February 1, 2018.

Persons with disabilities requiring assistance or alternative formats, or wishing to make comments in alternative formats, can contact the HACP ADA/504 Coordinator at 412-456-5020, Ext. 2504; TTY 412-201-5384.

