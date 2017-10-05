President Trump slapped Puerto Rico right in the face

“Please help us, we are dying,” the Mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico cried as she pleaded on CNN as well as other TV stations that picked up the CNN feed eight days after hurricanes Irma and Maria destroyed her island. Carmen Yulin Cruz also repeated the plea on an interview with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC the following day.

After an excellent job of responding to the people of Texas and Florida who were hit by the previous two hurricanes, President Trump not only slapped Puerto Rico in the face by taking eight days before responding to them, he whacked them in the belly by insulting them, saying the people complaining wanted the government to do everything for them.

Puerto Rico, which has been completely destroyed by hurricanes Irma and Maria, needs help desperately to make sure more people don’t die because of the lack of basics such as water, food and medical supplies. Not seeing this help coming and destruction all around her, the mayor cried out for help from anyone, but primarily from the U.S.

For those of you who don’t know, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands are U.S. properties and the residents are American citizens. So regardless of what Trump says, the U.S. is responsible for helping these millions of American citizens. Even if they weren’t, what kind of human being would not do all he or she could to save as many lives as possible.

Former Lt Gen. Russell Honore, who was in charge of Hurricane Katrina’s rescue efforts, stated on CNN something that should be common sense. Instead of trying to get water, food and medicine to the people in conventional ways with no electricity, blocked roads, no gas, and destroyed homes, send in the military; they are trained for this.

