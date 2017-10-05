Port Authority holding Bus Rapid Transit meetings

Riders in McKeesport, Homestead, Braddock could be affected

With the Port Authority of Allegheny County still working to finalize the details of its Bus Rapid Transit program, the authority has scheduled a series of meeting for riders in east suburbs and Mon Valley communities like McKeesport and Homestead that would be affected by changes that will be made to some routes—in particular the 61A, 61B and 61C, none of which will go to Downtown Pittsburgh once the new system is in place.

The BRT plan, announced in June and called “Core+2,” would deploy special buses between Downtown and Oakland running in dedicated lanes outbound on Forbes Avenue and inbound on Fifth Avenue, as buses serving 14 existing routes do now.

Beyond Oakland, it would include three branches—one extending toward Highland Park and on toward McKeesport, one toward Squirrel Hill—and the final branch would carry passengers to East Liberty, Homewood and Wilkinsburg via the East Busway.

The bottom line is, 61s, 71s, (with 2 exceptions) and 12 others on routes numbered from 28 to 93—would no longer serve Downtown. Inbound passengers would change in Oakland to a BRT.

