New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar (Oct. 4-10)

JERUSALEM WOMEN’S DAY

OCTOBER 8—Jerusalem Baptist Church, 123 Steuben St. in the West End, invites all to celebrate Women’s Day. The 11 a.m. guest preacher will be Rev. Diane Hobson, pastor of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Charleroi. The 3:30 p.m. guest preacher will be Rev. Katrina Organ, pastor of Beulah Baptist Church, Pittsburgh. The theme for the day is, “Hope does not disappoint” (Romans 5:5). Dinner will be served immediately after morning worship service. Rev. Theodore E. Pugh Sr. is pastor. For more information, call 412-921-0822.

HOLY CROSS FAMILY AND FRIENDS

OCTOBER 8—Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 7507 Kelly St., Homewood, will celebrate its Family and Friends Day at 10:30 a.m. at the church. The guest speaker will be Rev. Darnell Leonard of the Sanctuary of Praise. All are welcome. For more information, call 412-242-3209.

EMMANUEL BAPTIST FALL CONCERT

OCTOBER 13—Emmanuel Baptist Church, 245 Third Avenue, Rankin, will hold its Fall Concert featuring the Emmanuel Baptist Church Mass Choir, at 7 p.m. at the church. Please come and help Emmanuel Baptist lift up the name of Jesus in song. There will be a free will offering. Mrs. Gladys Holloway, choir director. Reverend Christopher T. Conti, MD, senior pastor.

ST. JAMES AME OCTOBERFEST

OCTOBER 14—St. James AME Church, 444 Lincoln Avenue, will hold the Women’s Usher Board No. 1’s 23rd Annual Octoberfest, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church’s Sumpter Hall. Eager shoppers will be dazzled with displays of unique pieces of art or crafts. The event will feature various locally-talented craftsmen, vendors and entrepeneurs who will creatively display their different types of art and crafts. For more information, call 412-441-9706.

SPIRITUAL FORMATION WOMEN’S RETREAT

OCTOBER 27-28—Inner City Ministries and Triedstone Baptist Church are holding a Women’s Retreat, Spiritual Formation, at 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at Bishop Connare Retreat Center, 2900 Seminary Dr., Greensburg. This retreat will help women understand “What God requires of me, spiritual maintenance.” For more information, including hotel room availability and prices, call 412-824-3845 or 412-271-3000.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: