Legal Notices 10-4-17

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION

Jay A. Gilmer, Esq., 5700 Bunkerhill Street, #2207, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Notice is hereby given that Articles of Incorporation were filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania on November 28, 2016, with respect to a nonprofit corporation which has been incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporation Law of 1988. The name of the corporation is AFI Elite.

FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Act of Pennsylvania that an application for Registration of fictitious name (was/will be) filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of My 4-year Plan with its principal office or place of business at 3941 N. Monet Court, Allison Park, PA 15101. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration are: Cathy J. Lueers, 3941 N. Monet Ct., Allison Park, PA 15101

FICTITIOUS NAME

Andrew M. Gross, Equire, Attorney. Gross & Patterson, LLC, 428 Forbes Avenue, Ste. 103, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. 412-553-0140. Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Act of Pennsylvania that an application for Registration of fictitious name was filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Sierra Personal Care Home with its principal office or place of business at 3327 W. Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15204. The names and addresses, including street and numbers, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration are: Sierra Transportation LLC-3327 W. Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15204.

CITY OF PITTSBURGH

DEPARTMENT OF MOBILITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

REQUEST FOR

PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING SERVICES

STATEMENTS OF INTEREST (SOI)

The Office of the Director of the DEPARTMENT OF MOBILITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive Statements of Interest from experienced firms for preliminary engineering services until 4:00 p.m., on November 3, 2017, for the following:

PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING SERVICES

FOR THE

THE REHABILITATION OR REPLACEMENT OF THE CHARLES ANDERSON MEMORIAL BRIDGE

CITY OF PITTSBURGH, ALLEGHENY COUNTY

DMI PROJECT NO. 17202

MPMS NO. 91907

The bridge serves as an entrance to Schenley Park in the City of Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood and carries the Boulevard of the Allies over the CSX Railroad and bikeway trail into Panther Hollow. The structure is a steel three span continuous Wichert truss, eligible for listing as an historical bridge. The structure may also be a contributing element to the Schenley Park Historic District and the Railroad Corridor. Depending on the findings of the Historic Bridge Feasibility Analysis, the scope of work will proceed for a rehabilitation or a replacement project.

A full description of services and general requirements for submissions can be found on PennDOT’s ECMS web site: http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS/

GO TO SOLICITATIONS – CONSULTANTS – ADVERTISEMENTS – CHARLES ANDERSON MEMORIAL BRIDGE OR L00083

All candidates must be a current registered Business Partner with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and must read and acknowledge “General Consultant Candidate Requirements and Information for City of Pittsburgh Sponsored Federally Funded Transportation Projects” before submitting a Statement of Interest. See web site:

http://apps.pittsburghpa.gov/finance/General-Consultant-Requirements-for-CICA.pdf

Consultant teams must comply with Section 177A.02 Equal Employment Opportunity Practice and Goals of the City of Pittsburgh, Code of Ordinances.

The City will be using the modified consultant selection process for securing the professional services.

The anticipated Notice to Proceed is May 1, 2018.

An optional Pre-proposal Meeting will be held on Monday, October 16, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. at the City-County Building, Room 301, 414 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15219, in the Large Conference Room,. The City will make a brief presentation of the project.

All questions and answers are required to go through ECMS’s “Questions and Responses” Forum.

COMBINED NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

October 4, 2017

City of Pittsburgh-Dept. of City Planning

200 Ross Street,

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Pittsburgh.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about October 20, 2017 the City of Pittsburgh (“City”) will submit a request to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”) for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, to undertake projects known as ADA Compliance $33,000, Sport Facility Improvements $827,950, Recreation & Senior Center Rehabilitations $50,000, Street Resurfacing $719,970, Park Reconstruction $435,743, Play Area Improvements $548,680, Slope Failure Remediation $400,000, Water Feature Upgrades $90,000, Urban Redevelopment Authority Choice Neighborhood Redevelopment Projects $1,454,400, Urban Redevelopment Authority Economic Development & Housing $1,000,000, Urban Redevelopment Authority Major Development $150,000, Urban Redevelopment Authority Personnel $2,000,000 for the purpose of improving infrastructure, public facilities and services for low-moderate income City of Pittsburgh residents.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Pittsburgh has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at City of Pittsburgh 200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 and may be examined or copied weekdays from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to:

Michael Petrucci

City of Pittsburgh,

200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

All comments received by October 19th, 2017, will be considered by the City of Pittsburgh prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Pittsburgh certifies to HUD that William Peduto in his capacity as Mayor, City of Pittsburgh, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Pittsburgh to use program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and the City of Pittsburgh’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Pittsburgh; (b) the City of Pittsburgh has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to:

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Community Planning and Development Division

The Moorhead Federal Building

1000 Liberty Ave.-10th floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

WILLIAM PEDUTO

Mayor

City of Pittsburgh

