Jury Deliberates In Case Of White Cops Accused Of ‘Terrorizing And Paralyzing’ Black Driver

Jury deliberation continues on Thursday in a federal civil rights case of a Black driver who was paralyzed by a White Pittsburgh police officer during a traffic stop in 2012, The Tribune-Review reports.
Leon Ford alleges that the officers used unreasonably excessive force during the encounter, in which Officer David Derbish shot him five times. Ford, 24, accuses a second officer at the scene, Anthony Miller, of assault and battery.
In his closing argument on Tuesday, Ford’s attorney, Fred Rabner, said his client is a victim of rogue cops who wrongfully detained Ford after he showed them a valid driver’s license and registration. They mistook him for a gang member, the New York Times reported.
“Despite Leon doing everything right, they intimidated him, they threatened him, they terrorized him and, ultimately, they paralyzed him,” Rabner told the jury, according to the Associated Press.
He also told the jury, which includes no Blacks, that Ford is now a paraplegic. He relies on a catheter, must manually clear his bowels and has a life expectancy that’s reduced by 16 years.
The officers argue that Ford refused to comply with their order to get out of his vehicle when they observed a “bulge” in his sweat pants that they suspected was a gun. They tried to pull Ford out to frisk him.
While Miller pulled from the driver’s side, Derbish climbed into the passenger seat to push. The vehicle began moving forward in the melee. Derbish said he fired at Ford because he thought the suspect was trying to flee.
Ford testified that he refused to leave his car because the officers continued to detain him even though he produced valid documents—including a legal identification that proved he was not the gang member.
He also denied trying to escape, explaining that his car was inadvertently shifted into gear during the struggle.
SOURCE: Tribune-Review, New York Times, Associated Press
SEE ALSO:
Teen Developing App To Prevent Police Brutality
Jury Deadlocks Third Time In Case Of White Ex-Cop Who Fatally Shot Daughter’s Black Boyfriend
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25