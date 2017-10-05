55 of 81 homicides Black lives…Six homicides in Allegheny County in month of September

On one hand, there were only six homicides in Allegheny County for the month of September. In three of those cases police have already arrested the alleged perpetrators, and in a fourth case have issued a warrant for the suspect.

On the other hand, four of the county’s six victims were Black—and in two of them, no suspect has yet been identified.

SEPT. 1–Melodie Robb, a 52-year-old White female, and her sister, 55-year-old Kimberly Lesko, were fatally shot as they sat in Robb’s house by 19-year-olds Miras Kelly II and Kylee Lankford, who burst into the home in a failed burglary attempt. Kelly surrendered to police Sept. 7 after a witness identified both attackers. Allegheny County police arrested Lankford—who Kelly and the witness said killed the sisters and critically wounded a friend staying at the house—Sept. 19 at the Walmart in North Versailles. Both are in the Allegheny County Jail.

SEPT. 2—Andre Williams, a 26-year-old Black male, was found shot in the head by Penn Hills police near the intersection of Lincoln and Vine streets. He died later at the hospital. Allegheny County police have issued a warrant for 20-year-old Steven Sparrow in the shooting and say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call 412-473-3000.

SEPT.14–Omar Berry, a 43-year-old Black male, was fatally shot by Louis Dickerson, 42, after an evening of drinking and card-playing in Dickerson’s Mission Street apartment on Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes. Dickerson initially blamed unknown intruders, then a fictitious shooter named “G” before confessing to Pittsburgh police. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

SEPT. 17—Devon Allen Trowell, a 21-year-old Black male from Wilkinsburg, was found by city firefighters lying in Hamilton Avenue in Homewood with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics rushed him to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, but he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later. Police have not yet identified a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

SEPT. 18—Michael Freeman, a 30-year-old Black male, was shot multiple times as he sat in his car outside a Brighton Heights sub shop. The shop owner said Freeman had just ordered a sandwich, and his girlfriend was still inside completing the order, when someone ran up to the car and fired five shots. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. Pittsburgh police have not yet identified a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

