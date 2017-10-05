Employment Opportunities 10-4-17

South Fayette Twp. School District

Substitute Teacher Positions

Substitute Nurse Positions

Substitute Paraeducator Positions

Positions available for all grade levels and areas of content

We encourage upcoming graduates and retirees (on emergency basis) to apply

Complete job descriptions are available at:

www.southfayette.org

3680 Old Oakdale Road

McDonald, PA 15057

EOE

Diagnostic Radiologist

University of Pittsburgh Physicians seeks a Diagnostic Radiologist in Allegheny County. Provide subspecialty abdominal imaging services approximately 50% of the time; remaining 50% of the time shall be spent performing general radiology duties, including fluoroscopy, minor percutaneious interventions, basic neuro MRI, and basic nuclear medicine; shall monitor and diagnose illnesses and injuries utilizing the results from computed tomography (CT) scans, ultrasounds, magnetic resonance imaging technology (MRI), radiography, nuclear medicine, radiography, and fluoroscopy. Must have Medical degree or foreign equivalent; must have completed a residency in Radiology; must be Board eligible or Board certified by the American Board of Radiology; and must have a valid unrestricted PA medical license. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 170001C0 in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.



Senior Product Manager, NLP (Natural Language Processing) Core Department

UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside seeks a Senior Product Manager, NLP (Natural Language Processing) Core Department in Allegheny County, PA. Design novel methods of extracting information from written text for large scale natural language processing systems capable of processing tens or hundreds of millions of free text clinical notes, to extract key information about diseases, medications, symptoms and procedures. Collect, synthesize and translate user information, understanding the needs of the user and use of the information gathered. Translate requirements into NLP-driven software applications to support retrospective population research as well as real time decision support. Design flexible infrastructure to support multiple NLP projects including datastores, services and protocols. Manage an interdisciplinary team of software engineers, computational linguists and data scientists to achieve product development goals. Must have a Master’s degree in Computer Science or Information Science; and must have five years of experience in job offered, i.e., designing novel methods of extracting information from written text on a large scale (tens or hundreds of millions of clinical notes). Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter #622706 in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

